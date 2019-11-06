Pulaski Democrats celebrate Beshear victory

It's rare that members of a political party look concerned while they are ahead in a race, but those gathered around the television at the Pulaski County Democratic Headquarters continued to look on in concern, even after one news station called the governor's race for their candidate Andy Beshear.
They cheered in unison as the news flashed on the screen, but continued to watch, as if they feared Beshear's handful more votes over incumbent Matt Bevin would suddenly disappear.
Rodney Casada, Democratic Party chair for Pulaski, celebrated Beshear's victory, saying, "We're extremely pleased that we won this race. We needed this. Democrats in this state needed this race. I know he's got a tough road ahead of him, because he's the only person who won tonight, but he'll do a good job."
As "the only person who won tonight," Beshear's reality is that he will be tasked to work with a field of Republicans, as every single seat in the down ticket went to them.
Casada said he was disappointed in that, but still pleased for his party. "We'd like to have had the other [races], that's for sure, but you've got to start somewhere. We're starting our crawl back. Democrats have been down. This is a race we had to have, and in my opinion this is one of the most important races that Democrats in this state have faced in many years.
"… Today, we've got Andy Beshear. Next year, we're going after Donald Trump, and we're going after Mitch McConnell."
Casada reminded the crowd of Trump's visit to the state Monday as part of a rally to campaign for Bevin, with Casada pointed out Bevin's loss despite Trump's local popularity.
"This just tells you how strong Andy Beshear is and how disliked Matt Bevin was," he said.
Beshear's showing in Pulaski was not as strong as other areas of the state, with Bevin earning 70.05 percent of the local votes.
Casada said he understood that would be the case. "This is a Republican stronghold and we understand that. But we're going to have a lot of friends that's going to come talk to us," he laughed.
The talk within the Pulaski Democratic Headquarters throughout the evening was peppered with talk of a possible recount, no matter which side won.
Therefore, Casada said he would not be surprised if Bevin calls for it, despite the amount of money it will cost.
Indeed, by 10:15 p.m. and despite at least one news outlet calling the race for Beshear, the Associated Press (AP) reported that Governor Bevin was not conceding the race.
The AP itself was labeling the race too close to call.
