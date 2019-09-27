Pulaski Dog Pageant to provide  un-fur-gettable fun October 5

The great philosopher Snoop Dogg once wrote that "it's a Doggy Dogg world." That lyric has never been be truer than it will be next weekend in Pulaski County.
The seventh-annual Pulaski Dog Pageant will be held Saturday, October 5 at the Pulaski County Jaycee Fairgrounds off of West Ky. 80, and as always the show will feature some of the prettiest and most personality-packed pooches Pulaski can provide.
"It's a unique event and the only (dog pageant) around that I know of," said Chrystal Wilson, one of the organizers along with Marisa Dungan. "Many people don't get the chance to show off their dog on a stage."
All friendly dogs on a leash are welcome with their family. Each category in the pageant costs $5 to enter, and individual dogs can enter as many categories as their humans like.
After every pageant, organizers Wilson and Dungan ask for suggestions for new categories from participants and get together to brainstorm ideas for next year. This year will feature a few new categories, including one for owners to tell the judges what makes their dog their "best friend." Also added is a category just for medium-sized dogs, called "Medium & Marvelous," and one called, "Run, Rover, Run," a will be a timed fun run for each individual dog.
Some of the other categories include annual favorites like: "Best Costume", "Best Trick", "Owner Pet Look-a-Like" and of course "Kid's Only - Show off your Dog", just for kids under the age of sixteen.
"My favorite part of the show is the 'Mr. & Mrs. Pulaski Dog Pageant' judging at the end of the pageant," said Dungan. "All first place winners from each category compete for the title each year. Winners receive a crown or tiara, a trophy and a special goodie bag."
For those who are interested but don't think their dog would behave well at an event of this nature, the "Most Photogenic" category allows a person to bring a 4"x 6" photo of your dog to be judged with a chance to earn a medal.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the show begins promptly at noon with the singing of the National Anthem by Bella Allison. The first 50 dogs registered for the pageant will receive a doggie bag filled with goodies. Admission and parking are free. There will be concessions on site and various items to purchase.
All proceeds go to benefit the efforts of Girl Scout Troop 1776. Wilson, the troop's leader, said that the troop uses proceeds from the pageant to buy materials for the Pulaski County Animal Shelter and the Pulaski County Humane Society from their "wish lists."
"In the beginning, we could only do the animal shelter because we were only raising about $200, so that didn't go very far," said Wilson, "but last year we raised over $800 and got to share it with both of those groups."
Troop members are able to earn badges for smart comparative shopping, using the money to make wise decisions and staying within a budget, said Wilson.
"It started with an idea from my Girl Scouts if they wanted to help the animal shelter and (Chrystal's daughter Winter Wilson) read a book at the library about dogs dressing up. She had the idea to have a dog show and it progressed into what it is now," said Wilson. "Most of my troop run the event. The older girls who have done it for several years are actually in charge of it. Marisa and I just do the leg work."
The show is all-volunteer, with all money going to pay for the awards, the DJ, and of course the materials donated. This year, there will also be a live auction during the pageant, during which a variety of "Pet Baskets" will be auctioned off.
Participants are asked to keep in mind that safety is a top concern, therefore no barking or aggressive dogs will be allowed to stay at the event. No flexi-leads please. The dog must be under the owner's control at all times.
Most registration is done on-site, noted Wilson, but if they want, people can message organizers through the Facebook page ("Pulaski Dog Pageant") and a registration form will be sent to them early.
Sponsors of this year's event include Crown Party Rental & Sales, Lake Cumberland K-9 Training Center, Somerset Animal Hospital, and Walk, Run and Wag Your Tail 5K.
