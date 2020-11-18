Pulaski donations off to slow start in 33rd annual Big Blue Crush

Blood donations are always needed but this week is a great time to roll up your sleeve as Kentucky Blood Center squares off with Tennessee's Medic Regional Blood Center for the 33rd annual Big Blue Crush.
The week-long competition takes place the week prior to Thanksgiving and is the rival states' way of ensuring a sufficient blood supply for the holidays. Kentucky leads the rivalry 18 to 13 with one tie.
Local participation has gotten off to a slow start, thanks to COVID-19. According to Savannah Sullivan, KBC Director of Marketing, only 28 individuals donated Monday at the Somerset Donor Center.
"While that's the busiest day Somerset has had in a while, it was nowhere near what they normally get during Crush," Sullivan said. "During this event when we're trying stock the shelves for the Thanksgiving holiday, last year we had 67 donors on the first day and almost 250 for the week."
With Monday's numbers now in the books, Kentucky got this year's Crush off to a great start overall with 390 Wildcat donations. However, Tennessee has taken the early lead with 421 opening-day donations.
Mandy Brajuha, KBC Vice President of External Relations, called Monday "a great start to the week and a great boost to the blood supply.
"We're grateful to the loyal donors who came out today to help kick off a really important week, and we need Cats fans to show their strength and commitment to their community by rolling up their sleeves this week," she added.
Local donors can participate at Somerset's KBC, located at 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A on US 27). Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space and social distancing permit. Face coverings are required.
"Our goal is to see 200 donors at the Somerset Donor Center over the course of the week," Sullivan added, "so we have a lot of ground to make up if we want to make that goal."
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well and healthy, and show a photo I.D. among additional requirements. Parental permission slip may be downloaded from kybloodcenter.org.
Donors awaiting results of a COVID-19 test should not attempt to donate.
As a "thank you" for saving lives, Big Blue Crush donors receive a long-sleeved Crush T-shirt and are entered to win a 65" Samsung Crystal UHD television. All donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through the end of 2020 as well.
KBC urges Kentucky fans to help gain ground and take the lead by visiting any KBC donor center (open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. for Crush) or by donating at a mobile blood drive through Friday. A complete list of drive locations and hours is available at www.kybloodcenter.org/events/big-blue-crush-2020.
Mobile drives are planned for Casey County on Wednesday and Lincoln County on Thursday.
To schedule a donation or find other donation locations, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.