Pulaski Elementary kindergarten goes virtual in response to outbreak

In an example of how much flexibility local school districts have in terms of handling outbreaks of the novel coronavirus [COVID-19], a single grade level at Pulaski Elementary School has temporarily returned to 100-percent distance learning.
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson confirmed Wednesday that three out of the elementary's four kindergarten teachers have tested positive for the virus.
"Kindergarten students are not required to wear masks according to state guidelines," Supt. Richardson explained. "Therefore we made the decision to move all of their kindergarten classes virtual for two weeks."
The superintendent added that students in the three teachers' classes have also been quarantined.
Due to the pandemic, state officials have given local educators a great deal of leeway in terms of counting attendance and shutting down in-person instruction at individual schools rather than entire districts. When no building closure is warranted, individual grade levels or even teams may switch to distance learning.
As for other schools in the Pulaski system, Richardson said, "We have some cases throughout the district, and we continue to monitor and adjust ways to keep our students and staff safe and healthy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.