The Pulaski Elementary School PTA sponsored a Read-a-thon in connection with Dr. Seuss' birthday and Read Across America Week.
We kicked off at our school Family Read Night on March 1 and ended with the end of our Spring Book Fair on March 18. All grades K-5th participated by asking for donations and logging their minutes read.
Prizes were awarded for money earned and for minutes read so everyone had the chance to participate. Individual and classroom prizes were awarded, including things like extra recess, free slushies, Pop-its, pizza parties, and Bookfair Bucks to spend at the school book fair.
The PTA worked with an online platform called Get Movin' Fund Hub. Our goal was $10,000 and we raised $10,355!
That was in large part due to our generous sponsors which each donated $250.00. They are as follows along with the winning class for each grade:
• Kindergarten sponsored by First and Farmers Bank: Ms. Susan Hughes' class.
• First grade sponsored by Cumberland Security Bank: Ms. Lynn Simmerman's class.
• Second grade sponsored by Citizens National Bank: Ms. Sharon Loveless' class.
• Third grade sponsored by Forcht Bank: Ms. Malinda Yanders' class.
• Fourth grade sponsored by Lowe's Home Improvement: Ms. Brandy Beam's class.
• Fifth grade sponsored by Eye Health of Somerset: Ms. Jennifer Moody's class.
