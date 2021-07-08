Pulaski Farm Bureau donates chainsaws to local fire departments

When we think of fire departments, we obviously think of fighting fires but local firefighters do so much more and are often the first ones out helping clear debris after a severe storm.
Following the ice and rain storms that occurred in February and March, the Pulaski County Farm Bureau is helping the county's 15 volunteer fire departments with equipment that will help with that effort.
The local Farm Bureau board recently attended the monthly Pulaski County Fire Commission meeting -- presenting each department with a Stihl chainsaw purchased through Valley Farm Equipment.
"We wanted to show how much we appreciate what all the volunteer fire departments do in the county," Pulaski Farm Bureau Federation President David Taylor said. "This is a very small token of our appreciation."
Valley Farm owner Wes Hargis, also a board member of Pulaski Farm Bureau, spoke to the department officials about maintenance and warranties for the chainsaws, which can lay idle for quite a while before they're needed in an emergency.
"You may only use them four or five times a year," Hargis noted. "If you use a real good [fuel] mix, it's usually better.…Stihl's a good product, probably the best handheld power equipment you can buy."
The fire chiefs expressed their appreciation to Farm Bureau for the gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.