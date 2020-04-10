Just like all aspects of life around Kentucky, the federal court system has been disrupted due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Court hearings have been delayed or changed, whether due directly to a federal order to continue cases or due to shuffling hearings to accommodate delays in other cases.
General Order 20-03, issued in late March, requires the rescheduling of both civil and criminal trials set to begin before May 1, and all hearings set before May 1 related to criminal cases - including motion hearings, changes of plea and sentencings - have been continued "generally," meaning their dates are to be determined.
Initial appearances, detention hearings and arraignments are being conducted remotely.
This order has affected several cases connected to Pulaski County.
Those cases include the sentencing for Kathie D. Huff, aka Kathie Patton, of Somerset, who pleaded last October to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
In Huff's plea agreement, she admits that between September 2017 and March 2019, she helped to distribute 500 grams of meth within Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Anderson counties.
Huff's sentencing which was originally scheduled for April 20 is now set for June 19.
Another sentencing that was rescheduled was for Rex Allen Doane, 35, from Nancy, who pleaded guilty in December to Production of Child Pornography.
In his plea agreement, Doane admitted to knowingly coercing a 15-year-old girl into producing a sexually explicit photograph.
The incident took place around May 31, 2019.
The sentencing which was scheduled for today has been reset for June 5.
Another person who is charged in a separate child pornography case is Bradly D. Hall, 37, of Jasper Street in Somerset.
Hall was accused of persuading a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, producing some type of visual depiction, and then distributing that visual depiction electronically. The reported incident took place around September 16, 2019.
Hall has pleaded not guilty in the case. A rearraignment was scheduled for April 21 but has been continued "generally" and subject to further court orders.
The case of Pulaski County District 4 Constable Gary Baldock has had at least one hearing postponed due to the virus outbreak.
Baldock had an arraignment hearing scheduled for yesterday (April 9) which was moved to April 20. In addition, that hearing will likely take place remotely, as Baldock is currently being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Baldock has been accused of Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation To a Crime of Violence.
Both charges stem from an incident on March 6 where Baldock reportedly opened fire on FBI agents as they were attempting to arrest Baldock on a federal warrant of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights. Baldock struck an agent and was in turn shot himself.
District 5 Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace is also charged with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights but is unconnected to the shooting incident. The conspiracy case lists Wallace and Baldock as codefendants.
A trial for Wallace and Baldock has been tentatively scheduled for May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.