Pulaski Fiscal Court announces Trick-or-Treat hours

Pulaski County Fiscal Court set trick-or-treating hours Tuesday as the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) came out with new guidance for Halloween.
"Obviously this is going to be a unique Halloween," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said, "given everything going on with COVID-19."
Judge Kelley encouraged those who do want to pass out candy to turn on their porch lights during Halloween hours of 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, while those who don't should keep their porch lights off.
"I would encourage everyone to be safe," he continued, adding that children should wear protective masks. "I'm sure they'll have all kinds of masks."
The court approved the hours on a motion from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw with a second from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk.
CDC guidelines advise against traditional trick-or-treating, with treats handed out at homes or from cars. Health experts also say people should not attend crowded indoor costume parties or indoor haunted houses, attend hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not from your household, or travel to a rural fall festival.
The CDC recommends that costume masks not be used as a substitute for a protective mask. "Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe," the guidelines add. "Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask."
Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce guidance specifically for Kentuckians by the end of this week.
