Pulaski Fiscal Court passes $32.75 million budget 

Last week's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court was particularly eventful.
Following the approval of interlocal agreements with the City of Somerset as well a new voting machines, county officials also needed to address a number of housekeeping motions for the final meeting before the beginning of the new fiscal year today (July 1).
Magistrates first accepted the 2021-22 salary schedule and all 2021-22 bids received. Later during Treasurer Joan Isaacs' departmental report, the court approved the second reading of the 2021-22 budget ordinance.
At $32,753,836, this year's budget is up over the $29.7 million budget passed last year with the COVID-19 pandemic fully underway. The budget draft had been approved by the Kentucky Department for Local Government on May 20 in accordance with state law.
As it stands, the new budget allocates $16,437,700 to the General Fund; $5,332,151 to the Road Fund; $4,772,635 to the Jail Fund; $334,350 to LGEA Fund; $200,000 to the Federal Grant Fund; $3,423,000 to the Fire Fund; and $2,254,000 to the Emergency Dispatch Fund.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw wanted to be sure that all changes discussed during the May 11 budget workshop had been included in the ordinance. Isaacs confirmed they had been added before it was sent to DLG. The ordinance passed unanimously (excepting the absence of District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon) on a motion from Ranshaw and second from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk.
"It was a good year," Isaacs said as Judge-Executive Steve Kelley congratulated her on the budget's passage.
Before approving the final bill list of the fiscal year, Magistrate Ranshaw sought to assure that a bill which had been attributed to the county fire commission would be properly assigned to the EOC (emergency operations center).
The court also approved fund transfers in the amount of $200,000 from the Fire Fund to the General Fund and $200,000 from the General Fund to the 911 Fund.
In other business, magistrates approved:
• speed limits for West Langdon Street (25 mph) and Herrin Lane (20 mph).
• allowing Jailer Anthony McCollum to advertise for bids on electronic cigarettes for commissary sale and an air conditioning unit for one housing pod at the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC).
* the extension of PCDC's agreement with Advent Financial Systems to collect jail fees. Jailer McCollum noted there were no other changes in the terms of the contract.
• a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lake Cumberland Workforce Development to re-start a re-entry program for PCDC inmates. Jailer McCollum advised the court that the program had just been getting started "with a couple of good successes" when it was stopped last year due to COVID-19.
"We're getting ready to start those programs back up and we need to enter back into that agreement," McCollum said, adding that the terms were otherwise unchanged.
"Basically we're going to start over," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said of the re-entry program.
