The weatherman is playing tricks.
An Arctic cold front blasted through the Lake Cumberland area Thursday morning and instead of a treat on Halloween, folks around here got tricked, with gusty winds and rain-dampened cold.
Temperatures plummeted 21 degrees, from 66 at midmorning to 45 by noon. Indications were thermometers would be in the low 40s or upper 30s by the time trick-or-treaters hit the streets. (It was 39 at 2:45 Thursday afternoon). Wind gusts will push feel temperatures into the 20s. Some meteorologists say snow could mix with the rain.
Despite references to the temperature drop and possible snowflakes as record cold, this early November chill is not unprecedented. Do you remember November 2-3, 1966?
November 2 that year was a Monday. It was cold and rainy with temperatures in the 30s. As night settled in and rain continued, big drops of snow mixed with the precipitation. By morning, snow in Somerset was 7 inches deep. Parts of Pulaski County were covered in 10 inches of snow. Leaves, about like now, still clung to trees; autumn grandeur creating a kaleidoscope of color peeking through snow-puffed meringues.
The farther west, the more snow. Glasgow was buried under 15 inches. Campbellsville had 14 inches. Eight inches piled up at Bowling Green and Louisville. Fort Knox measured 13 inches. Those snow totals were on November 3.
Snow has come earlier in the fall than the Snowstorm of '66. The earliest snow on record in Kentucky was October 19-20, 1989, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Records at the Jackson weather office only go back to the 1950s.
No doubt the current shift to colder weather is shocking. A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s for the next couple of mornings and highs will not get out of the 40s. Although two or three scattered frosts have occurred in October, expected freezes this weekend will end the growing season.
Does the current early chill foretell a cold winter to come? Who knows?
According to folklore, foggy mornings last August predict 11 rabbit-tracking snows this coming winter, and hornets nests are high, indicating the white stuff will drift. Contradicting folklore, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says the coming winter will be warmer and wetter than normal. The Old Farmer's Almanac also says this area will be wetter and warmer than normal, with more snow in the southern Appalachians, not too far from us.
This is not an advice column, but, for whatever it's worth, it might be wise to pack in some stovewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.