A record number of registered voters is eligible to vote Tuesday during the 2019 General Election. Turnout predictions range from 50 percent locally (Pulaski countians love elections) to 31 percent statewide.
Pulaski County has 48,151 registered voters, an all-time high and 370 more than were registered at primary time last May. Of this increase, 328 were Republicans and 26 were Democrats.
Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 3 to 1 in Pulaski County. The county has 33,641 Republicans and 10,864 Democrats. More women - 25,529 - are registered than men - 22,619 - in Pulaski County.
