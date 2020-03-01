Pulaski High senior earns full ride to Ivy League school

Kennedy Burdine has known that she wanted to go to Yale University ever since she was a little girl.
The Pulaski County High School senior was recently awarded a QuestBridge National Match Scholarship.
The QuestBridge program connects high-achieving high school seniors (in impoverished areas) with full four-year scholarships to the nation's top colleges. Out of 14,926 applicants, just over 1,100 students were selected as this year's Match Scholarship Recipients.
"They have 40 colleges on the list," Burdine explained, "and then you're allowed to pick up to 12 in order of preference. Yale was ranked highest for me."
The schools themselves select which applicants will be joining their respective freshman classes. According to Burdine, she was one of 63 students nationwide who were matched with Yale.
Being an Ivy League school was what first attracted Burdine to Yale, where she plans on majoring in economics. The university's economics program is one of the best in the country, she added.
"That was a big factor," Burdine said. "Whenever I was a little kid, maybe like fourth grade, I would always tell people that I was going to Yale or Harvard because my parents let me think that that was commonplace."
Burdine is the daughter of Ashlei and Brent Burdine of Eubank. She participates in DECA, Future Problem Solving, the school's academic team, and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (a Masonic youth program that teaches leadership through community service).
"I think I'm going to go into financial advising or brokerage," Burdine said of her career plans, "one of the two.…Being from a community where it seems financial education is very limited -- a lot of people don't understand how money works and how to make their money work for them -- I think that by being a financial advisor, I can help people."
Burdine is also a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholar program, established in 1964 honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, 160 students are named as Presidential Scholars. The school believes Burdine may be the first nominee from the county, as they could not find any records regarding local finalists from previous years.
"You have to be nominated to apply," Burdine said, adding that the Scholars will be announced in May.
Of the two honors, the Eubank senior said she is proud to represent her community. "I think it's less about me and more about showing that kids that are from rural towns still are able to chase big opportunities and make things happen for themselves. Those kinds of opportunities aren't limited for kids who go to prep schools or live in rich communities."
