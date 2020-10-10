Pulaski in middle of the pack in terms of overall tax burden

Life can be expensive.
Most people are dealing with rent or mortgage payments as well as other basic costs of living like food. And then there's taxes.
Depending on which county you call home, taxes can be significantly higher or lower than others around Kentucky, based on data collected by SmartAsset. The New York financial technology company recently released its 6th annual Places With the Lowest Tax Burden study -- analyzing data on income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county to find the places with the lowest overall tax burden.
SmartAsset assigned each county an index score based on a 0-100 scale -- 100 representing the lowest possible tax burden -- and then ranked the counties from 1 to 120.
How did Pulaski County compare?
• Statewide Rank: 66
• Tax Burden Index: 64.04
• Income Tax: $11,819
• Sales Tax: $1,018
• Property Tax: $727
• Fuel Tax: $286.
Ranking first was Knott County with an overall tax burden index of 71.29 and the following averages: $11,216 in Income Tax; $1,031 in Sales Tax; $426 in Property Tax; and $185 in Fuel Tax. Coming in last was Kenton County with an overall tax burden index of 46.27 and the following averages: $13,151 in Income Tax; $990 in Sales Tax; $1,757 in Property Tax; and $381 in Fuel Tax.
To better compare income tax burdens across counties, SmartAsset used the national median household income and applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes.
In order to determine sales tax burden, SmartAsset estimated that 35% of take-home (after-tax) pay is spent on taxable goods. We multiplied the average sales tax rate for a county by the household income after taxes. This balance is then multiplied by 35% to estimate the sales tax paid.
For property taxes, SmartAsset compared the median property taxes paid in each county.
For fuel taxes, SmartAsset first distributed statewide vehicle miles traveled to the county level using the number of vehicles in each county. The company then calculated the total number of licensed drivers within each county. The countywide miles were then distributed amongst the licensed drivers in the county, giving the miles driven per licensed driver. Using the nationwide average fuel economy, SmartAsset calculated the average gallons of gas used per driver in each county and multiplied that by the fuel tax.
