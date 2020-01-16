Pulaski, Kentucky Republicans can vote for Trump in May

Pulaski County and Kentucky Republicans may vote at the May 19 GOP presidential preference primary for Donald J. Trump to be the nominee for reelection as president of the United States.
The communications director for the Republican Party of Kentucky, in an e-mail to the Commonwealth Journal, said "... unlike (2016), when Kentucky Republicans held a presidential caucus, this year the Republican State Central Committee did not vote to hold a caucus. Therefore, Kentucky Republicans will be able to vote for President Trump at the (May 19 presidential preference primary)."
Mike Lonergan was responding to the newspaper's efforts to determine direction of the state Republican Party since incumbent Donald Trump almost assuredly will be the GOP nominee for reelection to a second term as president of the United States. New Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron submitted paperwork Thursday, a day before the deadline, to put Donald Trump's name on the Kentucky presidential preference primary ballot.
According to Ballotpedia, as of this month there are four Republican candidates for president: Trump; Roque De La Fuente, an American businessman and perennial candidate; Joe Walsh, a former Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois; and Bill Weld, an American attorney, businessman, author, and Republican politician who served as the 68th Governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997.
Only Trump will be on the Kentucky Presidential Preference Primary ballot for complimentary votes during the May 19 primary. De La Fuente, Walsh and Weld did not file nomination papers in Kentucky.
Kentucky Republicans will send an estimated 46 delegates to the GOP National Convention August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Democratic voters will have a host of presidential candidates from which to choose. Democratic presidential candidates filing to participate in Kentucky's May 19 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary are: Joseph R. Biden, Wilmington, DE; Michael R. Bloomberg, New York; Michael Bennet, Denver, CO; John K. Delaney, Potomac, MD; Tulsi Gabbard, Kailua, Hawaii; Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.; Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN; Bernie Sanders, Burlington, Vermont; Elizabeth Warren, Cambridge, MA; Tom Steyer, San Francisco, Calif.; Cory Booker, Newark, NJ; Deval Patrick, Richmond, MA; and Andrew Yang, New York. Booker dropped out of the presidential race this week.
The Democratic National Convention at which presidential and vice presidential nominees will be selected is July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The 46 pledged delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be allocated proportionally on the basis of the results of the primary. Of the 46 pledged delegates, between three and eight are allocated to each of the state's six congressional districts and another six are allocated to party leaders and elected officials (PLEO delegates), in addition to 10 at-large pledged delegates.
