Pulaski Magistrates vote to decrease tax rates

For the first time in four years, Pulaski County Fiscal Court voted to change its property tax rate.
Magistrates voted during Tuesday's regular court meeting to decrease the tax rates for real and personal property from 5.1 cents per $100 of assessed value to 4.9 cents -- both figures representing the compensating rate for each year.
Compensating rates are calculated by the Kentucky Department of Revenue to allow agencies to collect the same amount of property tax revenue they did the year year prior. This year's compensating rate is lower than last year's due to an increase in the assessed value of properties within the county.
"It's good to see a tax decrease for our people," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said. "It's a good sign of our local economy here when your property values are going up that much that you can lower your tax rates."
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs noted that Pulaski's property tax rate is the second-lowest in Kentucky.
"That's something to be proud of as well," Kelley said. "We have a lot going on in Pulaski County and we're able to do it without putting the burden on taxpayers."
The rate was unanimously approved on a motion from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw which was seconded by District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen.
The court also heard tax rate presentations from T.J. Adkins of the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Office and Charlotte Keeney of the Pulaski County Public Library. Their respective boards also chose compensating rates.
According to Adkins, the extension board voted Monday to approve the compensating rates suggested by the state -- 1.548 cents per $100 real property value; 1.8808 tangible property; and 1.2 motor vehicle. Last year's rates were 1.601 cents per $100 for real property, 1.869 for personal property and 1.2 for motor vehicles/watercraft.
Keeney reported that the library's compensating rates were also decreasing to 6.6 cents per $100 real property and 8.42 for personal property.
Fiscal Court approval is not required for the rates of taxing districts like the extension office and public library but meeting minutes must reflect that such rates are publicly presented to the county. Magistrates did approve including their rates on the tax bills that will be mailed to property owners throughout the county as recommended by state auditors.
In other business, Fiscal Court:
• approved the second reading of a backhoe/equipment lease ordinance. The ordinance in part creates a sinking fund to secure payment for the equipment. A public hearing will be held next Tuesday, September 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the fiscal courtroom.
• were advised that the county has received its first check of CARES Act reimbursements in the amount of $1,013,000. Pulaski County has been allocated a total of $2.2 million for expenses related to COVID-19 through December 30.
• approved the following fund transfers: $200,000 in CARES Act monies from the Grant Fund to General Fund; $250,000 from the Fire Fund to the General Fund; and $100,000 from the General Fund to the Jail Fund.
• approved a resolution and agreement for Rural Secondary/Flex Funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The funding, Kelley noted, has been reduced due to state's loss of gas tax revenue at the height of COVID-19 restrictions and the county's share isn't expected to be released until January. Since the paving company the county contracts with shuts down between November and April, it could be next spring before any blacktopping can occur.
• recognized three retiring employees. Cathy Ison is leaving the 911 Dispatch Center after 27 years. Marvin Wesley is leaving Animal Control after 22 years with various county departments. Chester Phelps is retiring as Mechanics Foreman after 15 years with the Road and Maintenance departments.
• authorized the Burnside Fire Department to purchase a vehicle from H.L. Selby Used Cars and Trucks.
