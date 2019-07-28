Pulaski man gets 10 years in federal drug case

A Pulaski man has been sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison for his role in an alleged drug ring.
Roger D. Creech, 58, was sentenced this week in a federal case in which several co-defendants have either been sentenced or pleaded guilty to drug and/or kidnapping charges.
Creech earlier had pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
In exchange for the plea, all other charges against Creech have been dropped.
According to court documents, Creech admitted to being part of a group that was importing and distributing meth for around six months in 2017. The meth came from a source in Louisville, and Creech sold the drug to mid- and street-level drug users for $200 for an eighth-ounce quantity.
Creech will also be subject to five years of supervised release once he completes his sentence.
Creech was one of several who were part of the conspiracy, including Tracy Amanda Hamblin (aka Tracy Creech), Ronald Brandon Hubbard, Robert Hurley Richard J. Hodge, and Brian McDonald.
In June, Hubbard was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison. McDonald has been sentenced to 20 years, Hurley has been sentenced to 13 years, and Hodge has been sentenced to 8 years.
Hamblin has submitted a plea agreement.
Creech did not admit guilt - and was not sentenced - for a separate kidnapping charge. In Hamblin's plea agreement, she stated that during a timeframe in which living with Creech, she assisted in the detention of a victim in which she demanded the victim admit to stealing money from the drug ring.
Hamblin's sentencing is scheduled for August 6.
