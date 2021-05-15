Pulaski is one of 41 Kentucky counties from which certain nonprofit organizations may now apply for low-interest disaster loans.
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Private Non-Profit organizations (PNP) located in Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliot, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Union, Whitley, and Wolfe counties are eligible to apply for Public Assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021.
Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2 percent with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses to PNP organizations. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is June 22, 2021. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is January 24, 2022.
PNP organizations are urged to contact their county's Emergency Manager for information about their organization. The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant or whether the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance.
The Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management may be reached at (606) 451-0810 or by visiting https://pcoem.pulaskigov.com/start/contact/.
Applicants may apply for declaration #16934 online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA's secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
