Pulaski Park beach will be ready to go by summer

Work is about to begin on relocating the popular beach at Pulaski County Park.
"We have approval (from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) and we have the plans," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal. "We're waiting on a break in the weather."
The beach was originally created by the 2014 Class Lake Cumberland Leadership, a Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce group. The expansion will be done by the county, using county maintenance crews, Kelley said. White sand, similar to beaches along the Gulf Coast of Florida, is hauled here from Tennessee.
Kelley said the entire existing beach is being moved for safety reasons. The current swimming and sunning area is too close to the boat ramp and courtesy dock. The relocated beach will be some 50 to 75 feet on the other side of the boat ramp, Kelley said. He indicated remnants of the existing beach may still be used by swimmers " ... but the sand part will be on the other side of the courtesy dock."
Kelley said earlier the new beach will be twice the size of the existing beach. "The (relocated) beach will be ready for this summer," the judge-executive assured.
Constructing the beach is on a timeline dictated by the Corps. Level of Lake Cumberland, depending on amounts of rainfall, is operated on what the Corps calls a SEPA Curve. SEPA is an acronym for Southeastern Power Administration, the agency that markets power generated at Wolf Creek Dam.
The SEPA Curve directs that the lake start rising from winter levels in February and reach summer pool by May 15. Work on the beach, located across the lake from Fishing Creek Recreation Area, must be done before the water reaches summer levels.
The beach relocation project, planned last year, was delayed by heavy rains last year that sent the lake to record levels.
