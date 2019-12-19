While it may seem that there's little Republicans and Democrats can agree upon, both of Pulaski County's party chairpersons had a similar reaction to Wednesday's impeachment vote in Washington D.C.
"It's political. All impeachments are political," said Bill Turpen, Pulaski's Republican Party Chairman. "The whole process is political."
Added Pulaski Democratic Party Chairman Rodney Casada, "It's a political thing."
In other words, the essence of the effort to impeach President Donald Trump on accusations of wrongdoing in his office boil down less to what did or didn't actually happen, and more to partisan battlelines.
A vote by the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives was split in clear red and blue shades, with very little crossover. On the first article of impeachment, the House voted 230-197-1 to impeach. All Republicans who voted opposed the impeachment, as did two Democrats. On the second article of impeachment, which passed 229-198-1, three Democrats voted against it. Independent Rep. Justin Amash, formerly of Michigan, voted to impeach on both articles. Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted "present" on both.
The Senate, meanwhile, which is held by Republicans, is considered extremely unlikely to vote against Trump, leaving him in the Oval Office and the whole impeachment debate little more than a footnote on the way to the 2020 elections. A vote of two-thirds would be necessary for conviction in the January Senate trial.
The first article of impeachment directed against Trump claims that the president abused his presidential powers and "solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election. He did so through a scheme or course of conduct that included soliciting the Government of Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that would benefit his reelection, harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and influence the 2020 United States Presidential election to his advantage."
The second article alleges that Trump obstructed Congress and "directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers of Somerset, a veteran member of Congress on the Republican side, denounced House Democrats for proceeding with the articles of impeachment without citation of a crime.
"(House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has spent the last three years building to this day," said Rogers. "Despite the flawed, partisan sham of a process -- much of which took place behind closed doors -- House Democrats still cannot present a shred of evidence to show President Trump committed an impeachable offense.
"There was no Quid Pro Quo, no high crime or misdemeanor -- only a group of House members dead set on removing a duly elected President at any cost," added Rogers. "I voted against the articles of impeachment because this is a shameful political charade that has divided our nation. We need to move on from this spectacle and do the job we were elected to do for the American people."
According to Turpen, "this whole impeachment process started as soon as Trump won the election."
He added, "I truly feel that way, and I think a lot of Pulaski Countians feel that way as well. ... (Democrats) just didn't like the election. It's a very common criticism of the whole process, that they didn't like the election and they're going to try to impeach to turn it over and get more power."
As for the accusations against Trump, there isn't much there, said Turpen.
"They can't prove it but they're wanting to do it," he said. "I think it will hurt the Democrats in the long run because it's just not gaining the popularity they thought it would. ... Just the two articles are really sort of loose."
Turpen brought up New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew and much-discussed plans for the Congressman to switch from the Democratic to the Republican party in the midst of the impeachment controversy as an example of the lack of traction Democrats are getting out of their efforts. He also observed, tongue in cheek, that the articles brought against Trump state that he's being "impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors."
"'Misdemeanors are (things like running) stop signs and jaywalking," quipped Turpen. "It's really saying, if you want to find something, you can. I could get impeached for jaywalking."
Like Turpen, Casada doesn't expect the Senate to follow the same anti-Trump tone as the House of Representatives.
"The Senate isn't going to throw him out. It's just going to be what it is," said Casada. "... It comes down to (the fact that) the House side feels he's done impeachable things, and the Senate side feels like he hasn't, so it comes down to very partisan things right now."
Casada must keep his finger on the pulse of the Democratic livelihood in "Red State" Kentucky and heavily-Republican Pulaski County in particular. One hesitation Democrats had in going ahead with an impeachment attempt against Trump earlier was that should it fail, Trump could use it as ammunition to bolster his chances at re-election. With impeachment all but doomed upon hitting the Senate, Casada sees the aforementioned scenario as a very real threat.
"It can backfire. In our area, in Kentucky, it will definitely hurt. Some other states, it may not," said Casada. "It will make (Trump) even stronger here. ... I think the feelings are impeachment will hurt Democrats as we move forward."
As far as the accusations against Trump, "if he did what they say he did and tried to influence a foreign government to look into his opponent, that's not good. The president shouldn't be doing such things," said Casada. "They talk to each other all the time, the different countries. A lot of that happens anyway, but when you're doing it to look into your opponent, that's when the problem arises."
That said, Casada can't say what happened as he wasn't privy to the conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the root of the scandal; "Only those two really know for sure (what was said)."
For both men, the unfortunate part to come out of the ongoing national situation is a black eye in terms of bad appearance, though they focus their disappointment in different directions.
Casada said that while a lot of people agree with Trump's philosophy as far as running the country, many -- including Republicans and moderates -- disagree with "the way he attacks people and makes fun of" his opponents.
"I have a problem with that, and I think a lot of other people have a problem with that," said Casada. "... Trump just needs to tone down his rhetoric on how he treats people and calls them names. Just because that's his style doesn't mean I have to agree with it."
Meanwhile, Turpen said he's "really sorry" that the whole impeachment process has happened at all, and hopes not to see it again -- including if and when Republican lawmakers are faced with a Democratic president they'd like to get out of office.
"I hate to see our country go through it. It cheapens our country," said Turpen. "... I hope that the Republicans in our party do not try to do the same thing. It's not right."
