It's not an uncommon sight to see cattle grazing or lounging in the fields along Kentucky's highways -- especially in Pulaski County.
According to the latest Census of Agriculture, the county ranks second in the number of cattle operations in the commonwealth and third in the actual number of cattle.
"Raising cattle is both a way of life and a business in the Commonwealth," David Knopf, Eastern Mountain Region Director. "Rural economies and communities are supported by livestock production and the Census data shows cattle production continues to be a strong economic driver."
Barren County had the largest inventory of cattle and calves with 85,544 head as well as the largest number of operations.
The local numbers were broken down into four categories:
1,115 operations with a total of 63,261 head -- down from 1,177 operations when the last census was taken in 2012. 966 operations with sales of 31,680 head -- down from 1,013. 985 beef cattle operations with 31,266 cows -- down from 1,066. 39 milk operations with 1,863 cows -- up from 33 operations in 2012.Statewide there are more than 2.1 million raised on a total of 38,657 farms -- accounting for just over half of all Kentucky farms. Cattle and calf sales totaled $1 billion in the state -- 17 percent of all agricultural sales -- making it the commodity with the second largest value of sales. Average cattle sales per farm was $31,218 while the average farm had 56 head. The breakdown was as follows:
Fewer than 10 head -- 24 percent.10-19 head -- 18 percent.20-49 head -- 28 percent.50-99 head -- 16 percent.100-499 head -- 13 percent.500 or more -- 1 percent.However, since the last Census of Agriculture in 2012, the number of farms fell by four percent statewide while the number of cattle and calves is down five percent.
Two of Pulaski County's neighbors were singled out for having large decreases. Wayne County's inventory dropped by 14,344 head while Lincoln County saw the largest decrease in farms -- 124. However, Lincoln County still ranked fourth statewide when it came to cattle sales.
All Census of Agriculture information is available at www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. Conducted since 1840, it remains the only source of comprehensive agriculture data for every state and county in the nation.
