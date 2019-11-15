Pulaski recanvass shows election results were accurate

The statewide remcanvass convinced Gov. Matt Bevin he lost the election. Late Thursday, according to the Associated Press, Bevin conceded.
At Bevin's request, Pulaski County Board of Elections and boards of election across Kentucky convened at 9 a.m. Thursday and recanvassed votes cast in the gubernatorial election November 5. The procedure here took little more than an hour and showed all Pulaski County vote totals submitted to the Secretary of State's office on Election Day are accurate. Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said she would immediately report results of the recanvass to the secretary of state's office.
During the local recanvass, Mark Vaught, election coordinator, carefully explained to observers, including a reporter for the Commonwealth Journal, voting processes and recanvassing procedures. Board of Election member Rodney Casada, inspecting voting machine tapes, called vote totals from each precinct. Board member Rick Barker, usually the voice of a recanvass, had a doctor's appointment.
Burnett, Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager, and deputy clerks Tanya Brown and Aftin Spaw recorded vote totals as called during the recanvass. The recanvass compared vote totals precinct by precinct to vote totals reported immediately after the election night tabulation.
Dwight Sears, member of the State Board of Elections and the Governor's Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee, sat in for Barker as a member of the board of elections. Other election board members are Burnett, chair of the board, Casada and Sheriff Greg Speck. The recanvass was held in the Pulaski Fiscal Court chambers at the courthouse.
The recanvass included re-checking paper ballot totals, totals from federally required handicapped voting machines that do not use paper ballots, absentee and write-in votes. Write-in votes included some apparently serious and several in jest like Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse.
Some 21,308 votes were cast in Pulaski County's 56 precincts That was 44.2 percent of Pulaski County's 48,151 registered voters. Republican Governor Matthew G. Bevin and his running mate, Ralph A. Alvarado swamped Democrat Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman with 70.05 percent of Pulaski County votes cast in the governor's race. Bevin polled 14,756 and Beshear got 5,891. John Hicks, a Libertarian candidate, picked up 419 votes, and Blackii Effing Whyte, a declared write-in candidate, got 1 vote in the Gamblin precinct.
Statewide, Beshear beat Bevin by slightly more than 5,000 votes. Bevin, alluding to possible irregularities in statewide voting, requested the recanvass.
