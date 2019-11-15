Pulaski recanvass shows election results were accurate

BILL MARDIS I CJ

Members of Pulaski County Board of Elections and County Clerk Linda Burnett's staff recanvass votes cast in the gubernatorial election November 5 at the request of Gov. Matt Bevin. Bevin, a Republican, lost to Democrat Andy Beshear by slightly more than 5,000 votes. From left are, deputy clerks Aftin Spaw and Becca Shepherd, election coordinator Mark Vaught, Sheriff Greg Speck, County Clerk Linda Burnett, deputy clerk Tanya Brown, board of election member Rodney Casada and Dwight Sears, serving on the election board for member Rick Barker, absent because of a doctor's appointment.