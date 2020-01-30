As the 2020 national census gets under way, latest estimate of Pulaski County's population by United States Census Bureau's QuickFacts is 64,623, an increase of 1,560 since the 2010 census.
Pulaski County has more women than men. Some 51.2 percent of Pulaski County residents is females; 18.8 percent of the county's population is over 65; 22.2 percent is under 18; and 5.7 percent is under 5.
Some 96.4 percent of Pulaski countians is white; 1.2 percent is African Americans; 0.4 percent is American Indians or Alaska natives; 0.8 percent is Asian; 1.2 percent is two or more races; and 2.6 percent is Hispanic or Latino.
There are 31,528 housing units in Pulaski County of which 69 percent is owner-occupied. Median value of owner-occupied house units is $110,500.
About 82 percent of Pulaski countians has a high school education or more. Slightly more than 15 percent has a bachelor's degree or higher.
Median household income in Pulaski County is $37,921. Some 19.5 percent live in poverty.
Somerset's population is 11,423, an increase of only 227 since the 2010 census. The small population jump in Pulaski County's largest city is reflective of intense opposition to annexation in unincorporated areas
Burnside's population is 903, a hefty increase of 266 since the 2000 census. Burnside has annexed road corridors extending from the city and attracted businesses and residents into the corporate limits.
Ferguson's population is 942. The city had a population of 924 as of the 2010 census, up from 881 in 2000.
Science Hill's population has been almost stable during the past decade. The 2010 census showed the city with 693 residents.
Eubank, Pulaski County's northernmost city, has a population of 332, up from 319 in 2010. Eubank has resisted annexation activity during the past decade. Northern portion of the city extends into Lincoln County.
For the first time in history, households will be able to provide 2020 census information online. Starting March 12, instructions will be received by mail on how to give information online or by telephone. Households will be encouraged to give information online. Some 70.1 percent of householders in Pulaski County owns a computer.
For households not responding online or by phone, door-to-door census takers this summer will attempt to get information.
Results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state's representation in Congress, as well as how certain funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more.
By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home, or your business, even to law enforcement agencies. That's protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code.
