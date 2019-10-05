Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes has suggested to the State Board of Elections that all future election equipment purchased in Kentucky must provide a voter-verified paper trail. This requirement apparently was effected last year by the Board.
Pulaski County for the past 13 years has used paper ballots read by an optical scanner. Bobby Gantley, president of Harp Enterprises, supplier of Pulaski County's voting equipment, told the Commonwealth Journal Pulaski County's existing voting equipment MEETS the voter verified paper trail requirement.
New voter verified paper trail equipment is an update, using an electronic voting machine (DRE) equipped with a device that produces a paper record that a voter can verify before the final act of casting a ballot. Patented, animated arrows show the voter exactly when and where to insert the ballot.
Verity Scan, trade name of equipment available from Harp Enterprises, reads both sides of the ballot in seconds. Easy-to-understand, plain language notices alert voters to possible errors, giving them a second chance to make any corrections.
Pulaski Fiscal Court in 2008 purchased existing voting equipment that utilizes paper ballots. The voting machines were bought for the county's 56 precincts with $261,000 available from Help America Vote Act. Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said she has talked with Judge-Executive Steve Kelley about the condition of the county's existing voting equipment. She says the equipment is " ... old and wearing out."
However, the county clerk assured existing voting equipment in Pulaski County is secure from hacking. Burnett expressed hope that within the next couple of years sources of money can be found to purchase new voting equipment.
Secretary Grimes, in a letter to Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, urged the U.S. Senate to take action to protect elections by, among other things, passing the Securing America' Federal Elections Act. The bill establishes requirements for voting systems, including that systems (1) use individual, durable, voter-verified paper ballots; (2) make a voter's marked ballot available for inspection and verification by the voter before the vote is cast; (3) ensure that individuals with disabilities are given an equivalent opportunity to vote, including with privacy and independence, in a manner that produces a voter-verified paper ballot; (4) be manufactured in the United States; and (5) meet specified cybersecurity requirements, including the prohibition of the connection of a voting system to the internet.
A lawsuit by what then was the Somerset Jaycees forced Pulaski Fiscal Court in the late 1960s to switch from hand-counted paper ballots stuffed in aluminum ballot boxes to Shoup mechanical voting machines.
Future fiscal courts bought updated voting equipment, evolving from the mechanical Shoup metal-lever voting machines to stand-up electronic machines with touch screens to today's paper ballots read by optical scanners.
