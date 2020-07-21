Pulaski school board amends calendar, plans to start classes August 5

Back in February, before the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit Kentucky, the Pulaski County Board of Education had approved a school calendar with Opening Day as August 5 and it has remained the favored date of Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson.
"That is my plan," he said during Tuesday's school board meeting, while acknowledging the plan could change at any time.
As school officials waited weeks for state guidance, talk shifted from starting school in July to get in as many days as possible in the event of another shutdown or starting much later in hopes of the pandemic running its course. With a reopening plan approved earlier this month giving parents the choice between sending their children to school or distance learning from home, the board voted to amend the school calendar --keeping the August 5 start date but moving all 10 Professional Development days ahead of Opening Day so that teachers could be trained as much as possible for virtual learning.
"Our teachers have been working hard this summer trying to prepare for virtual instruction," Supt. Richardson said.
Fall and Spring Breaks are still on the calendar as of now, with the last day of school tentatively set for May 5 (a week ahead of the original May 12 Closing Day).
Supt. Richardson acknowledged there had been a lot of questions about Fall Break, saying he didn't feel that now was the time to make a decision on whether to change it. "I would just say that I don't recommend planning a trip right now for Fall Break," he said.
The district recently used CARES and GEER funding to purchase enough Chromebooks to achieve the long held "one to one goal" -- benefiting not just distance learners but all students should Pulaski Schools resort back to NTI (non-traditional instruction) days.
"Those have been ordered," Richardson advised the board. "We're hoping they'll put a rush on them and they'll be here right around the first week of school. There are a lot of folks ordering them right now but I feel like we got our order in early enough."
Other equipment that is currently being installed across the district are thermal imaging cameras which can scan people's temperatures as they enter school buildings.
Supt. Richardson also reported that the districts 160 bus drivers have undergone eight hours of update training to prepare for the new school year. Drivers were broken up into groups of about 30 for each session.
"We're gearing up at all levels," the superintendent assured board members, "and ready to get school started. There are still many questions marks out there.…
"The numbers change everyday. If that continues to climb, it will not surprise me if our start date is not pushed back. I think our year is going to be a roller coaster ride full of ups and downs. We just have to be prepared for whatever is thrown at us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.