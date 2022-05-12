Pulaski school board approves building resolution

Building projects just got a whole lot easier for Pulaski County Schools.
During Tuesday's meeting of the county board of education, members approved a resolution will allow the district to opt in for a pilot program that will temporarily move facilities projects forward without formal approval from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).
"Basically you know how cumbersome the Kentucky Department of Education has been in the process of building construction," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent said to board members. "This house bill was put into place to basically give a hiatus for two years so that KDE does not have to approve our projects."
The superintendent continued that the district will still have to submit BG-1 applications, but they will be filed with KDE rather than the agency formally approving them and other documents at each step of progression.
Districts still are required to follow all applicable laws and regulations. The bill also requires KDE to approve or deny District Facility Plans and property requests within 30 days of submission.
KDE supports HB 678 and was involved in its development, according to Commissioner of Education Jason Glass. Since assuming KDE leadership in 2020, Glass had heard from many of the state's superintendents about their frustration with the time and complexity of the construction process.
Pulaski's board members also seemed excited about the prospect of gaining more autonomy when it comes to construction, with chair Cindy Price asking, "How much can we cram in that two years?"
"We'll see," Richardson laughed in response.
One major project that has been in the works for nearly two years is the construction of a new Burnside Elementary -- a project that, for the time being, still requires KDE approval. While the district has a preferred site to purchase for the project, school officials have been working since last November with legislators and highway officials to address issues with the entrance to that property.
In the recently approved 2022-24 Biennial Highway Construction Plan, state lawmakers allocated $3.1 million in Fiscal Year 2023 for "access improvements to accommodate Burnside Elementary School."
Supt. Richardson confirmed Wednesday evening that he has received the road adequacy letter that was needed to move forward with the selected site.
"We are getting all documentation together to send to KDE for their approval," he said. "Then we will be able to move forward with the property purchase. We are continuing to move forward with the design of the new school."
In other news, board members:
• approved, in a special-called meeting last Friday, a resolution that will offer Chromebooks that can no longer install updated software to students for the deeply discounted price of $10 a piece.
• approved a change order Tuesday regarding the athletic improvement project currently underway at Pulaski County High School.
• heard presentations from GEAR UP staff as well as recognitions for Rogers Scholars and Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute (ELI).
• renewed student and athletic insurance with Roberts Insurance.
• closed Tuesday's meeting with an executive session to conduct the annual superintendent's evaluation. No action was taken on Tuesday; however, the board is expected to approve a summative evaluation at the next regular meeting on June 14.
