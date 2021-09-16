In an unusual turn of events, the Pulaski County Board of Education approved a property tax rate Tuesday night that is less than last year's but will still generate more revenue for the district.
It's the second year in a row that the tax rate will decrease for district taxpayers. Last year, the school board had approved a compensating rate that would maintain revenue in an effort to minimize the tax burden for their constituents in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rates -- 54.3 cents per $100 value of real property and 54.8 cents per $100 value of personal property -- are down from 54.5 cents and 55.9 cents respectively but still represent a "4%" increase in generated revenue for the 2021-22 school year.
Last year's rates produced $17,502,409.62 for Pulaski County Schools and the "4%" rates are projected to generate $19,113,028.66. Of that amount, $2,100,392.86 is from new and personal property.
The increased margin of revenue ($1,610,619.04) is expected to allocated as follows: Instruction at $1,538,141.18 and Cost of Collections at $72,477.86.
While it seems counterintuitive to consider a lower rate producing more revenue, District Fiscal Services Director Rebecca Wright noted that property values have "skyrocketed" not only locally but statewide.
In somewhat related news, board members also approved the 2021-22 working budget. Wright reported that with the assistance of multiple rounds of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, the district's projected contingency stands at $12,833,931.63, or 21.44 percent of the overall budget.
