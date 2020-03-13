Pulaski school board grapples with coronavirus concerns

As the World Health Organization officially declared the 2019 novel coronavirus' global spread to be a pandemic Wednesday, the situation is beginning to be felt at the local level.
The night before at the March meeting for the Pulaski County Board of Education, members were faced with a difficult decision.
Toward the end of the agenda was an item to approve "out of country travel requests." Superintendent Patrick Richardson noted that the Pulaski County High School Band had the opportunity to perform aboard a cruise over Spring Break. The trip itself was scheduled April 2-7 and would involve 30 students and 15 chaperones.
Though clearly torn and stressing the final decision lay with board members, Supt. Richardson explained he could not recommend the trip's approval. He did note that while the cruise line would not refund money already spent (and largely funded by band boosters), the band did have the option of rescheduling by March 31 for a later date.
"We don't have it in our community yet," Richardson said. "It won't surprise me to learn that we get it any day now; it's the time we live in. But the concerns I share about this trip are not necessarily for the safety of our students that are going. It's my understanding that most young people or middle-aged folks won't be affected much more than just the flu. However the spread of it leading back to the elderly … can be deadly."
Another concern the superintendent noted involved passengers potentially not being able to disembark from the ship for an extended period. Richardson added that both the State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued advisories against cruise travel for the time being.
"I'm not one to run panic," Supt. Richardson said, "but I do think we have to look at reality and look at the expectations of our community and be good stewards."
Richardson advised board members he would be meeting with the trip's organizers Thursday. He added that the district administrators are aware that, with Spring Break coming up, other students may be traveling with their families as well but questioned whether this particular trip should be school-board endorsed.
"It's a problem that all school districts across the United States are dealing with," board attorney Larry Bryson said. "I've been in contact with board attorneys in other states to see how they are dealing with it [COVID-19], and everybody's dealing with it differently. To me, it's first and foremost a parent decision to make and then, because you're asked to give your endorsement for this [trip], a board decision…I know it's a very difficult decision for you all to make."
The matter died for lack of a motion.
Earlier in the meeting, during a presentation for the GEAR UP Opportunity program, Ashley Cummins noted that a planned trip to Berea College would have to be rescheduled somewhere else as the college (through which the program is federally funded) has cancelled classes for the rest of the semester. Several other institutions across the country have either done the same or switched to online classes only.
