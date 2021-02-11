Pulaski school board moving forward with plans to build new Burnside Elementary

It's looking more and more like the young students of southern Pulaski County will soon attend a new Burnside Elementary School.
The Pulaski County Board of Education voted Tuesday to move ahead with preparation to build a new school -- approving an initial BG-1 application in the amount of $16,810,227.
According to Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson, of that estimated total, construction costs have been estimated at $13,762,762. "We have a pretty solid number that architects and engineers use from the state that gives us an idea of what a 500-student building would cost."
Board members ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss potential land purchase. While no formal action was taken, Supt. Richardson told the Commonwealth Journal that four properties in the Burnside area have been identified as potential locations for the school.
The move toward new construction came several months ago after board members were presented the cost of renovating the current facility in light of structural and geotechnical conditions found on site.
In other news:
• The board heard the first reading of the 2021-22 school calendar, which Supt. Richardson hopes will be a return to normal scheduling for the district with an earlier start in August; traditional fall, winter (Christmas) and spring breaks; and end in mid-May.
"There are really no big changes in what we're proposing," Supt. Richardson said. "I know it's a little bit different than what we've experienced this year with the calendar due to COVID but we're hoping to get back to what is normal for our area."
• Supt. Richardson reported that the numbers for positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines have been declining consistent with the state's decreasing positivity rate. The district recently completed the first round of staff vaccinations, during which nearly 800 employees received their first dose with a few reports of minimal reactions. Richardson reported that the second round will be administered on March 5 and March 12.
"We will do virtual iLearn days then as well," the superintendent advised, "just in case we have reactions."
• Richardson also reported that the district will use a portion of its ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding to soon begin K-5 after school tutoring with transportation for students.
"We have also been working with building-level administrators in planning for a summer academy to try to make up for some of that learning loss that has occurred during the pandemic," he said, adding that the K-12 program would be four or five weeks long and also offer transportation for students.
• The district's bonding potential was recently upgraded to $54,035,000 with the recent reissuing of existing bonds as well as the state legislature matching a quarter of the "growth nickel" to help districts with facility projects.
The next regular meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education is scheduled for March 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Office on North Main Street in Somerset.
