Pulaski school board to resubmit charter school waiver application

With a new state school board in place, the Pulaski County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to resubmit an application seeking to waive a requirement that board members take charter school training for next year.
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) met on December 4 -- denying a total of eight waiver applications for Pulaski, Bell, Carroll, Graves, Henry, Knott, Owsley and Trimble county school districts. State regulations currently require that school board members obtain 12 hours of training per year as "charter school authorizers."
In the application that Pulaski County Schools submitted in October, the district noted that its five school board members have obtained the initial year's training but were seeking to waive additional training requirements until the district has a charter school application.
Former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, who has since resigned with the change of gubernatorial administration and a new board ready to remove him, recommended that all eight applications be denied because of the opportunities to overlap charter authorizer training with regular school board training as well as the fact that 60 percent of the school board members seeking waivers had already met the requirement by the December 31 deadline.
But Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson took issue with the local board members -- who all have met that initial requirement -- being lumped in with other counties that haven't.
"I was pretty disappointed," Supt. Richardson said of watching the meeting via livestream. "I felt like the staff from KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) either misrepresented what our waiver intent was or they didn't read and understand what our waiver was when they put it before the board. It was very frustrating that they did not act upon each individual request."
Board member Cindy Price said she also watched the meeting and agreed that the only requirement addressed was the one through December 31. "That's actually where our waiver picked up at," she said, in making the motion to resubmit the waiver request along with a letter of explanation.
Price added that continuing to take the training would strain resources at a time when districts have been stripped of professional development funding for teachers. Board members have to take 8-12 hours a year in school board training as well. She did add that the state did a great job of overlapping the two topics when possible but she would rather take trainings more pertinent to Pulaski Schools.
"Half of their training every year has to be in charter school training," Richardson explained. "At this point, we don't even have funding for it set aside at the state level.…
"This waiver is to help districts overcome a burdensome procedure and we feel like -- and even KDE staff made the comment that -- the majority of these eight counties probably would never see a charter school application anyway," Richardson said.
Board chair Brandy Daniels pointed out that the new board appointed by new Governor Andy Beshear may look at the application more favorably. The new waiver application is due January 15 with next KBE meeting scheduled for February 4.
