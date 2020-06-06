Pulaski school board votes to purchase Chromebooks for student use

If there could possibly be a bright side to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be that Pulaski County Schools may finally accomplish a long-held goal of providing electronic learning devices for all students.
The Pulaski County Board of Education met in special session Thursday night to discuss how it may use the district's special COVID-19 funding with members voting to purchase Chromebooks in anticipation of continued distance learning.
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson explained that the district is trying to develop plans for the next school year which "can better meet the needs of distance learning for our students." Richardson noted that the Kentucky Department for Public Health is requesting districts reduce the number of students in classes and on buses as well as reduce the amount of movement within school facilities.
"In trying to develop plans that follow those guidelines of public health, we really need to look at technology to help us with that," Supt. Richardson said.
Pulaski County Schools has received just over $2.5 million in funding through both the federal CARES Act and GEAR program. Richardson proposed to the school board that the district go "one-to-one" -- assigning a Chromebook computer for each student to use at school as well as home. The superintendent noted that district officials have talked about it for many years but just never had the funding to move forward.
"It's going to take a substantial amount of money to do it," he told board members, estimating it would take $1.5 million of the $2.5 million in COVID funding. "We probably will not have another opportunity to have that large of a chunk of money that has pretty much already been earmarked by the state for us to use in that capacity anyway."
Supt. Richardson went on to say that several professional development days have been moved up into the summer so that teachers can be trained for distance learning using Chromebooks. He added the district would need to purchase some 4,700 laptops to cover each student and teacher -- particularly in middle and high school since most of the district's elementary schools had already used Title funds to purchase Chromebooks (although students hadn't been taking them home). The remaining funding, Richardson said, could be used to support the program for at least three years.
Board chair Cindy Price asked about a deadline for when the funding should be spent, with Supt. Richardson responding that the district needed its plan in place by the end of this month.
"It's my understanding that it can be changed from whatever your plan is as of June 30," he added of an end-of-year annual report which would also need state approval.
Supt. Richardson acknowledged that $1.5 million is a lot of money, considering that he is usually restricted to $20,000 when signing off on a project in his official capacity. While school reopening plans are still very much in the works, he noted that technology would have to be a big part of those plans. One option being considered is having students, especially those in upper grade levels, in school for a certain number of days per week then learning from home on other days.
"On days that they're not in school," Richardson said, "they would be logging on and having instruction with another group of students that are in school at the time. That would count as their attendance."
The superintendent added that students enrolled in distance learning should, barring any changes, also be counted toward the district's ADA (average daily attendance) funding from the state.
Board member Brandy Daniels questioned the "logistics nightmare" of childcare with such a plan of having some students at home. Supt. Richardson said he would like to see younger students in class every day, but much would depend on state guidelines and what the local health department approves.
Another potential stumbling block is the number of homes which don't have internet access, currently estimated to be around 20 percent. The district plans to survey parents within the next couple of weeks to determine how many students could be affected.
"We may have to look at other options for those students," Richardson said. "Once we identify who those folks are, we're going to be working to try to gain access for them."
With the board's regular meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, Richardson said he asked for a special meeting a few days early so that the district could make the purchase and be able to get the devices by the first of August.
