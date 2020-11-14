Pulaski Schools continuing to explore a new Burnside Elementary

The Pulaski County Board of Education voted Tuesday to keep moving forward with the exploration of building a new Burnside Elementary School.
Board members accepted the finding of the district's Local Planning Committee, which met November 5, to build a new school after reviewing the cost of renovating the current facility in light of structural and geotechnical conditions found on site.
"It was necessary based on information provided in the current DFP (district facilities plan)," Assistant Superintendent Matt Cook said.
The project's architects had advised the board in September that, to accommodate 500 students, a new school could top out at around $17 million as opposed for $10.8 million to renovate the existing school. The district would need to acquire some 15 acres to construct it.
The next step is to submit the revised DFP to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval.
In other business, the board:
• recognized the Pulaski County High School band for their virtual competitive season where they won the following titles: USBands Division One National Championship, Class 2A Gold Medalist in the Commonwealth Pageantry circuit, and 2A champions in the Central States Judges Association Virtual National Championship.
• approved the standard student contracts with Somerset Independent Schools and Science Hill Independent School.
