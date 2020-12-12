The Pulaski County School System is holding its own financially in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
At Tuesday's regular meeting, the Pulaski County Board of Education was presented with their 92-page annual audit conducted by the Lebanon-based White and Company accounting firm.
White's Joe Montgomery noted the firm had given the district an "unmodified," or clean, report for the school year ending June 30, 2020. He often focused on the General Fund, since it is the one over which school board members have the most control. The fund's ending balance was $1,518,000 -- up $235,000 over the previous year.
"I'm seeing a lot of decreases this year because of the year we've had with COVID," Montgomery noted of other districts. "Everyone has been impacted.…Revenues didn't grow like they should, so these are good numbers."
The General Fund had $72,036,000 in revenue primarily from state SEEK monies and local taxes (property, utilities and motor vehicle). There were $73,843,000 in General Fund expenditures. In terms of revenues coming in below expenditures, Montgomery noted that the pandemic had prompted a moratorium on payments like motor vehicle taxes which didn't start to come back in until after the end of the fiscal year. On top of that, expenses couldn't decrease because the district still had to pay salaries, purchase PPE (personal protective equipment), etc.
Discussion also centered on an explanation of the district's net pension liability and OPEBs (Other Post Employment Benefits). According to the report, the district's net pension liability is $33,506,000 -- up $6,488,000 from the prior year -- while the net OBEBs liability stands at $23,786,000 -- down $2.4 million.
"This isn't something you're going to be paying," Montgomery noted, adding auditors are required to include the figures in the event a pension fund goes bankrupt. "It's not a private group system. You're in statewide plans…they're not going to go bankrupt but they are raising the contributions employers are making."
Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson stressed to board members that while they should be aware of the pension numbers, their decisions at the local level can't really impact those numbers which are based on actuarial projections.
"Take them out and your district is sitting really good," Montgomery said. "Unfortunately, some of these numbers inflate the bad."
For the 2019-20 school year, Pulaski County Schools spent a total of $12,725,000 in federal awards across Title I ($3,086,000); IDEA ($1,519,000); and Food Service ($5,806,000).
Montgomery concluded that the auditing team didn't find any significant material weakness or deficiency issues. He praised the district's finance staff for their work and cooperation throughout the process.
"I appreciate [Finance Director Rebecca Wright] and her staff for keeping us straight," Supt. Richardson said, adding his appreciation for Montgomery's auditing team as well.
