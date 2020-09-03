Pulaski Schools leaning into virtual learning curve

Now that the new school year's second week is almost over, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson feels that students and staff are adjusting to the virtual start of instruction.
"[C]onsidering the situation we are in, our first few weeks have gone as well as can be expected," Supt. Richardson said, acknowledging he's gotten positive and negative feedback from parents and teachers. "Our staff is working hard to quickly address the learning curve of virtual instruction and I believe they are doing a good job. We are addressing situational issues as they occur."
With some 8,400 students across 13 schools, preparing everyone for virtual learning has been a large undertaking for the district. Supt. Richardson noted that schools are working to really engage students in a way that the NTI (non-traditional instruction) packets couldn't last spring when schools across the nation shut down to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lessons vary between logging in to obtain lessons and real-time communication with teachers.
"The NTI days were more of a completion of task last year," the superintendent explained, "with virtual learning we want there to be more of an aspect of direct instruction and communication between teachers and students."
While there have been some provider outages out of the district's control, Richardson said he wasn't aware of any internet access problems in terms of the wifi hotspots the district is providing for families who need them.
Some 80 percent of families with children enrolled in the district had opted for in-person instruction, which had been set to begin August 24 until Governor Andy Beshear recommended a further delay until September 28. Because that date was so close to Fall Break (October 5-9), Pulaski County Schools decided that in-person instruction would resume Monday, October 12.
For those who want to attend class in person, students will be expected to have their temperatures taken by their parents or guardians before boarding the bus. The district has also purchased thermal body cameras which can scan up to 30 people at a time as they enter the building.
Thus far Supt. Richardson is not aware of any changes in plans for in-person instruction save for a new state recommendation for students and staff to wear masks at all times unless a person is actively eating or drinking, or has a medical waiver. The Kentucky Department of Education announced the change during a superintendents' webcast on Tuesday.
"We will be addressing this in our back to school plan," Richardson said.
