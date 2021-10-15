No longer will county student and staff families have to wait for an appointment to be tested for COVID-19.
As they returned from Fall Break on Monday, Pulaski County Schools opened a centralized rapid testing lab at the district archery building on Pulaski County High School's campus.
Testing will be offered Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, to any staff member, student, or anyone in their households.
"We're just trying to get the word out," Superintendent Patrick Richardson announced Tuesday during his monthly report to school board members. "It's becoming harder and harder to get Covid tests from our clinics in the county. Pretty much, you can go by there and they will test you."
Rapid testing with 15 minute results and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) with next day results are both available. Children under the age of 18 must have a parent present to be tested.
Supt. Richardson added that the testing is free of charge. "It doesn't cost us anything as a district; it doesn't cost the individual anything," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.