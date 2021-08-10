Pulaski Schools staff undergo safety training to prepare for new year

For Pulaski County Schools, the start of the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday will mark the largest number of students on campus since March 2020. Which makes training on the latest safety and security protocols all the more important for school campuses.
"We've always tried to stay a step ahead of what's going on in school safety," Absher, district Safe and Drug Free Schools Coordinator, said.
Indeed, several of the state's mandates which were passed as part of 2019's Senate Bill 1 and 2020's SB 8 were already mainstays for Pulaski County. Absher noted that she's been safety coordinator for 23 years and School Resource Officers were introduced in 2003. Since that time, the position has evolved from strictly security to someone who, along with other staff, educates and mentors students.
"Every year each school makes sure that the staff is aware of their emergency management plans, which is part of the law as well," Absher said, adding that certain staff receive additional training in safe crisis management (SCM).
The district recently hosted two new trainings to make sure that everyone was up to date on the latest in safety protocols.
The first focused on what Absher calls "offsite reunification" -- how students are reunited with parents/guardians following an emergency incident, whether it be something relatively minor like a water main break or a more pressing emergency.
The district plan calls for students to be evacuated to a "family reunification center" -- of which there are several options available throughout the county.
"In any emergency, if you can plan as much as you can for it to go smoothly, then it's easier to deal with whatever 'little fires' may pop up," Absher said. "Everyone will know the plan and 'muscle memory' will kick in so that everyone knows what to do."
Absher noted that the Central Office Team will operate the FRC in collaboration with local law enforcement, fire and other emergency service agencies -- using protocols offered free to districts from the I Love U Guys Foundation -- so that the staff of individual schools can focus on the students and making sure everyone is accounted for. She added that hard copy backups are available of those authorized to pick up a student in case wi-fi isn't available. In most situations, however, school officials will be able to use the Raptor Emergency Management app to check in parents and have them sign off when their child is brought to them.
"The best part about it is that once the student leaves with a verified guardian, the app sends a message to everyone on that list who is authorized to pick up that student that the student has been picked up at this time by this person," Absher explained. "In a district our size, this can keep the numbers down [of people arriving to pick up students] and speed up the reunification process."
Absher recently presented the district plan at a state conference held jointly by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) and Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers (KASRO).
The second "Gatekeeper" training was held just last week, with training coordinator Dan Orman of the Kentucky Center of School Safety (KCSS) speaking to 64 district staff members including administrators, counselors, family resource and front office personnel.
"They are the first line of defense when someone comes into the schools with some kind of issue," Absher said of front office staff, adding they can be overlooked for professional development. "The training was to help them look for those triggers and ask the right questions to make sure that somebody who isn't supposed to be at the school at that time is kept out of our schools."
Along those lines, Absher noted that the district has updated 911 buttons and is also in the process of upgrading each school's door access system with assistance Kentucky Department of Education grant monies.
Schools that have completed door systems include Burnside Elementary, Northern Middle, Pulaski County High, Southwestern High, and Shopville Elementary. The remaining schools are expected to be completed shortly after school starts. The new system includes additional cameras around high traffic areas like lunchrooms as well as a transition to key cards/fobs for specific outer doors that can be activated or deactivated as needed.
"Students have to be physically safe in order to feel mentally safe," Absher said. "What we're doing is also for the mental health of our students and staff.…
"We've just got a great team. When safety is a priority, it just spreads throughout the district so that when anybody does something [new], the first thought is 'can we do this safely for our students.' That makes my job so much easier."
