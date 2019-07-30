Every year since 1984, Pulaski County receives federal money to help those in need.
This year, the county will receive $30,389 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the community.
The award is made by a national board which is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA Nation Council of the Church of Christ and United Way of America. This board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Pulaski County's portion of the funding is administered by a local board made up of representatives from United Way of South Central Kentucky, Somerset City Government, Pulaski County Government, Somerset/Pulaski County Ministerial Association, Catholic Charities, and the American Red Cross.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
2) Have an accounting system.
3) Practice nondiscrimination.
4) Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and.
5) If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
In past years, Pulaski County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds local programs such as Pulaski Emergency Relief Ministry, God's Food Pantry, Bethany House Abuse Shelter, and Over My Head Homeless Shelter. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging in addition to utility assistance over the past year to thousands of individuals and families.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Pam Cate, EFSP Pulaski County Chairperson, PO Box 1261, Somerset, KY 42502 or call 606-423-4655 for more information and to request an application. Interested agencies may also learn more about the Emergency Food and Shelter Program at www.efsp.unitedway.org. The deadline for the receipt of applications is August 14, 2019.
