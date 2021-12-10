Pulaski sheriff aces audit on financial statement

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office continues its record for clean bookkeeping with the latest report from the state regarding the fee account on which the department operates.
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the report Wednesday for the sheriff's 2020 financial statement. It covers receipts and disbursements; excess fees; recordkeeping; and leases, contracts, and liabilities for the period of January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance nor any matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses. According to the report, the sheriff's office took in $3,299,734 and disbursed $3,036,845 -- leaving a total of $262,889 in net receipts. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck remitted a total of $146,452 to Fiscal Court in excess fees.
The sheriff's office has enjoyed a clean auditing record throughout Speck's second term. Planning to retire with the expiration of that term at the end of 2022, Speck has credited his staff for their efforts.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff's reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff's tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
The sheriff's responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff's office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor's website at www.auditor.ky.gov.
