Pulaski sheriff issued clean tax audit

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has reason to celebrate their latest audit report from the state.
On Tuesday, State Auditor Mike Harmon issued the sheriff's tax settlement audit for 2020.
As with the last few audit reports, Sheriff Greg Speck's office was given a clean bill of financial health with no irregularities or issues of noncompliance.
Harmon noted that the sheriff's tax settlement is prepared on the regulatory basis, which is the reporting methodology followed for all 120 sheriff settlements in Kentucky.
PCSO collected more than $30 million in taxes for the year -- between May 16, 2020 and April 15, 2021.
State law calls for the sheriff to collect property taxes, provide law enforcement and perform services for the county fiscal courts as well as courts of justice. The sheriff's office is funded through fees collected in conjunction with these duties, including statutory commissions on taxes collected.
Auditors determined that the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office collected nearly $30.4 million in 2020 tax revenues -- keeping just over $1 million in commissions to help operate the sheriff's office.
Real estate accounted for $1,779,895 for county government; $4,047,444 for special taxing districts (library, health and extension); $16,513,051 for the three local school districts; and $4,429,380 for the state.
Tangibles were $145,321 (county); $423,728 (special districts); $1,106,308 (schools); and $1,369,076 (state). Franchise taxes were $87,637 (county); $230,060 (special districts); and $852,548 (schools).
The audit report can be found on the auditor's website at auditor.ky.gov.
