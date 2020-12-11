The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office usually spends its days fighting crime and keeping the peace, but every so often, it has the chance to help the community in ways some might not expect.
Shopping, for example.
Members of PCSO converged on Walmart Thursday night to look for clothing, toys and other fun items in a program that has deputies giving out Christmas gifts to children who might not otherwise get them this year.
Once inside the store, shoppers were greeted by Teresa Brummett, finance officer with PCSO, who passed out slips of paper with the first names, clothing sizes and likes of children who might need a few gifts.
From there, the Sheriff’s Office employees scattered around the store, trying to find the perfect items based off of that small piece of paper.
The shoppers didn’t take their responsibility lightly. Take PCSO Captain Troy McLin and his wife, Trisha, for example. The two poured over coats, looking for the right color and right style that might suit the child they were buying for.
Captain McLin said the department participates in the program every year as a way to give back to the community.
Brummett explained that after the PCSO staff buy their goodies, they take them back to the Sheriff’s Office, where they make a party out of wrapping them.
The presents will be delivered in the days before Christmas. The kids in the program are usually recommended to the department by the Family Resource Centers of their respective Pulaski County District schools.
Captain McLin said he has been in the houses of children who don’t have anything.
“It helps them out and it makes them pretty happy to have something,” he said of the program. “I just hate to see children not have any presents on Christmas Day.”
Within the toy section, Sergeant Zach Mayfield and his fiancee, Shelby Dopp, were also looking for the best items to put under the Christmas trees of their chosen kids.
Dopp, part of the family that runs the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, is no stranger to helping out at Christmastime and shopping for children in need. Even so, she admitted it can still be stressful shopping for a stranger.
“It can be difficult,” she said. “I sometimes worry that they won’t like what we get. I just want them to love whatever we get them.”
This was Mayfield’s first year participating in the Sheriff’s Office program, although he said he has participated in other programs, such as the Angel Tree, in the past.
When asked what he enjoyed about helping, Mayfield said, “Just to give back to the kids, to kind of have a good interaction with the children. It’s just an opportunity to give back to the community.”
This year in particular has hit the community hard, especially with the coronavirus pandemic and the number of people who have lost their jobs.
It’s what led Dopp to say, “There is more of a need this year than there ever has been, for sure.”
Funding for the holiday program comes from donations from local businesses, churches, organizations and people.
