Various Pulaski County students graduated from The Center for Rural Development's youth programs this summer.
Rogers Scholars
Rogers Scholars, The Center's flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) that "no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future."
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region's next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
Students graduating the second term of the program at Morehead State University in July are listed below by school:
PULASKI COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: Ellen Cherry, Benjamin Dalton, and Henry Gillum
SOMERSET HIGH SCHOOL: Kate Bruner, Calvin Gates, and Parker Lonesky.
"The Rogers Scholars program challenges students to look at all of the possibilities that are open to them and aims to put them on a path to success at a young age while helping to create well rounded individuals that will go on to change this region forever," said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center.
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state's top-ranked colleges and universities.
The 2022 application period is November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022.
Rogers Explorers
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center's 45-county primary service area.
Students graduating the program this summer are listed below by school:
MEECE MIDDLE SCHOOL: Jakob Barley, Josh Bruner, Grayson Gulock, John Lackey, Landen Lonesky, Griffin Loy, Anderson Ruble, Ethan Ruble, and Reggie Smith.
NORTHERN MIDDLE SCHOOL: John David Baird, Max Bekish, Hayden Browning, Madeline Butcher, Aiden Cheng, Beau Cherry, Bentley Gambill, Shelbie Harris, Simi McAlpin, Hannah Murray, Jaxon Parmelee, Alex Robinson, Carter Ross, and Ellary Tarter.
SCIENCE HILL INDEPENDENT: Hope Bray, Whitney King, and Evie Thompson
SOUTHERN MIDDLE SCHOOL: Levi Brainard, Jackson Flynn, Jessalyn Flynn, and Reaghan Melton
SOMERSET CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Kaden Johnson
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, and Union College. The 2022 application period is December 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.
Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute
Two Pulaski County students graduated the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute in July.
Blake Atwell represented Pulaski County High School and Adriana Gaulzetti represented Southwestern High School.
ELI is a weeklong summer leadership camp for student entrepreneurs. ELI provides high school students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky with an in-depth look at what it takes to start their own business venture -- from idea development to building a model prototype of their business concept.
The Center for Rural Development partners with Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation and Eastern Kentucky University to develop the program. During the camp, ELI business teams competed in the Business Concept Challenge competition. Blake Atwell was a member of the winning team and earned a $16,000 scholarship offer from EKU.
The Center's youth programs are made possible through the 2021 sponsors: TTAI of Somerset, South Kentucky RECC, Conley Bottom Resort, Outdoor Venture, Community Trust Bank of Somerset, First and Farmers Bank of Somerset, Kentucky Utilities, Lincoln Manufacturing, Forcht Bank of Somerset, and Vaughn and Melton of Middlesboro.
For more information about The Center's youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.
