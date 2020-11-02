Pulaski the only county in district not 'Red' in terms of COVID

Out of the 10 counties under the watch of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department LCDHD, only one – Pulaski – is not in the Red-Critical stage of COVID-19 spread.
Pulaski is in the Orange, meaning the coronavirus is found in 10 to 25 people per a 100,000 population.
Every other county is seeing cases of more than 25 people per a 100,000 population. Those counties are Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green McCreary, Russell, Taylor and Wayne.
Meanwhile, LCDHD Preparedness Manager Amy Tomlinson shared information this weekend that an absence of a key staff member has caused a four to five day delay in getting local numbers into the state’s system, meaning the state’s numbers will not include around 350 local cases.
“While our local numbers are current (as reported in our news briefs and on our webpages), the numbers reported by the Governor’s Office and posted on the state’s COVID-19 webpage will be significantly off,” Tomlinson said.
The number of new COVID cases within Pulaski rose last week after a couple of weeks of decreases. For the week ending Saturday, October 31, Pulaski saw 72 newly diagnosed cases. The week before saw 45 new cases, and the week before that saw 57 new cases.
Pulaski ended the week with 91 current cases, two of whom are hospitalized and the rest in self isolation. There have been 971 people who have recovered and 12 deaths. There were no new deaths this week.
Pulaski has seen 1,074 total cases.
Health department officials noted that this was a record-breaking week for the district as a whole. “This was the highest week of new cases for both the state and Lake Cumberland. Last week we added 440 new cases, this week 444,” officials stated.
“While this week was one of the sharpest increases in new cases for the state, our numbers are much closer to last week’s. So that much, at lease, is good,” they stated.
As of Monday, the district has seen 4,520 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.
