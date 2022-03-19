Pulaski County has been notified they have been chosen to receive $71,499 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county through two federal grants, Phase 39 and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act). The selection was made by a national board which is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA Nation Council of the Church of Christ and United Way of America.
The national and state boards are charged to distribute funds appropriated by the Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local board made up of representatives from United Way of South-Central Kentucky, Somerset City Government, Pulaski County Government, Somerset/Pulaski County Ministerial Association, Catholic Charities, and the American Red Cross will determine how the funds awarded to Pulaski County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of these grants from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
2) Have an accounting system
3) Practice nondiscrimination
4) Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
5) If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Pulaski County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with Pulaski Emergency Relief Ministry, God's Food Pantry, Bethany House Abuse Shelter, and Over My Head Homeless Shelter. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging in addition to utility assistance over the past 25 years in Pulaski County to thousands of individuals and families.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds are encouraged to go to www.efsp.unitedway.org to learn more about this program. To request an application, agencies must contact Pam Cate, EFSP Pulaski County Chairperson by calling 606-423-4655. All applications must be received by Friday, April 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.