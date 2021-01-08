Pulaski tops Wayne's 2020 deer harvest

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has released its year-end results.
Telecheck results as of December 31 indicated a total of 2,131 deer taken in Pulaski County and 1,160 in Wayne. Of those numbers, 1,176 males and 955 females were taken in Pulaski compared to Wayne County's 645 males and 515 females. In our Southeast Region, there were 21,509 deer taken -- accounting for 13,949 males and 7,560 females.
Thursday's 2020 totals showed 10 more turkeys harvested in Pulaski than Wayne County -- 48 turkeys were taken in Pulaski, 23 males and 25 females. A total of 38 were harvested in Wayne County, accounting for 18 males and 20 females.
From October through late December, the 2020 bear hunt telecheck results showed only two males being taken on private lands in Pulaski County, one with a firearm and the other with a crossbow.
In Wayne County, a total of eight bears were harvested on private lands. There were four males taken - one each by muzzle loader and crossbow - the other two by firearms. The four female bears harvested included two by means of crossbows, and one each by archery equipment and a firearm.
No elk was harvested in the Lake Cumberland area. For the most part, Eastern Kentucky accounted for 267 being taken during 2020. Of that number, 182 were males with 178 visible antlers and there were 85 females. Twenty-eight of the elk were harvested with archery equipment, 192 with firearms and one with a muzzle loader. Crossbows were used In 46 other successful hunts.
Archery and crossbow seasons for deer continue statewide until January 18. Hunters in Pulaski and Wayne County may take no more than four deer, but all four can be harvested with archery and crossbow equipment. Only one deer with no antlers may be taken through mid-January.
