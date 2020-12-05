Pulaski County's unemployment rate remained elevated in October, according to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
At 7.3 percent, Pulaski's unemployment rate is just over three points higher than it was the same time a year ago (4.2 percent) and lags behind the current national average of 6.6 percent.
The county is not alone as the unemployment rates in all 120 Kentucky counties rose between October 2019 and October 2020. The state average rose from 3.8 percent to 6.9 during the same period.
At the height of COVID-19 restrictions in May, Pulaski County's unemployment rate stood at 11.5 percent. By September, it had fallen back down to 5.3 percent but that rate was still about a point higher than September 2019.
Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 4.6 percent while Magoffin County recorded the highest at 16.7 percent.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.