Pulaskians' credit card debt among middle ranks of Kentucky

Pulaski County is about average when it comes to how much Kentuckians use their credit cards.
Credit utilization rate is a factor that weighs heavily in how credit reporting agencies score your credit. As part of a recent study, SmartAsset looked at Kentucky to determine where residents had the lowest per capita credit card debt in hopes of giving a broad picture of a community's financial stability.
According to the study, Pulaski County residents' debt ranked near the middle for Kentucky -- at 52 among the commonwealth's 120 counties. The study measured the ratio of credit card debt to per capita income for each county and the ratio of credit card debt to net wealth per capita in each county.
SmartAsset found that the county's average amount of credit card debt per capita is $2,060 -- 9.2 percent of the average income and 18 percent of average wealth.
Webster County reported the lowest amount of credit card debt in the commonwealth with an average of $1,435. The overall state average came in at $2,256 -- representing 9.5 percent of average income ($23,670) and 15.8 percent of wealth ($16,690).
