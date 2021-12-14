Though Kentucky was hardest hit by a storm system that tore through several states Friday night into Saturday morning, Pulaski County escaped with relatively minor property damage and no reported injuries.
National Weather Service data indicates that wind gusts were near 40 mph around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the Somerset area but a tornado watch lapsed without major incident and rainfall was limited to about six-tenths of an inch.
According to Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross, the most severe damage reported occurred in the Dabney community.
Dabney Fire Chief Bridget Hines told the Commonwealth Journal that a tree had fallen through a mobile home -- rendering it unlivable. "Nobody was hurt but we've gotten [the family] assistance through Red Cross," she said.
The most widespread issue locally appeared to be power outages, with South Kentucky RECC reporting some 5,000 residents without power at the highest count throughout their multi-county service area.
By Monday, the electric cooperative had dispatched a crew of eight to assist with power restoration in western Kentucky.
The tornadoes ravaged a path of about 220 miles across Kentucky. One of the hardest hit areas was Mayfield, Kentucky, and South Kentucky RECC crews are headed there to assist West Kentucky RECC with restoration. West Kentucky RECC supplies electricity to 39,000 meters.
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons said SKRECC crews are heading into an area that resembles a war zone.
"The impact of these tornadoes has been inconceivable," he said, "and we are thankful that we are able to provide much needed assistance to this area that has been devastated. We ask that everyone remember our employees that are headed to work there, and to continue to pray for those affected by these tornadoes."
Simmons added that he appreciates these South Kentucky RECC employees and their families for making sacrifices to help fellow cooperatives when they are in crisis situations.
Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker reported that a crew of nine went Saturday for a day-long deployment to assist officials in Campbellsville, where one was killed and some 70 homes were either destroyed or suffered significant damage. All who went were haz-mat technicians, according to the SRT chief, but the team specifically included four pilots and three EMTs.
"We weren't sure [at the time SRT was activated] what they wanted us to do," Chief Baker said, "so we were standing by for everything. But it turned out that they needed people to do damage assessments in several neighborhoods.…That's something FEMA will need to determine what qualifies for federal funds."
