Pulaskians impacted by flooding can still apply for FEMA assistance

Pulaski County homeowners and renters who suffered losses in the severe storms and flooding of late February and early March now have two more weeks to apply for federal assistance.
At the request of Governor Andy Beshear, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for Kentuckians impacted by severe storms to register for help under the Individual Assistance (IA) program for a second time.
The deadline to apply, set to expire today (July 8), is now July 23.
"We are grateful that FEMA granted this extension because it will allow more Kentuckians to receive much-needed assistance following historic flooding in the commonwealth," said Gov. Beshear. "All eligible Kentuckians should take advantage of this service as soon as possible before the new July 23 deadline."
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov. If it is not possible to register online, Kentuckians can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT seven days a week.
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
Pulaski is one of 31 counties where impacted residents are eligible and encouraged to register. The others include Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
"Again, we appreciate FEMA's final extension of the IA registration period for our recent flooding event and urge all of our impacted residents to take advantage of this closing opportunity for federal assistance," Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, stated.
Those still needing to apply should have the following information ready in order to register:
• Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred;
• Current mailing address;
• Current telephone number;
• Social Security number;
• Your insurance information;
• Total household annual income;
• Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and
• A general description of disaster damage and losses.
President Biden's major disaster declaration on April 23 made federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding from Feb. 27 to March 14, 2021.
It's the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. In this case, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.
For more information on Kentucky's disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.
