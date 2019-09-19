Some 1,297 Pulaski County registered voters who have not voted during the past two federal election cycles have been placed on an "inactive list" and will have to re-register before voting in the November 5 General Election. Pulaski County has about 48,000 registered voters.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator, Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager, and Tanya Brown, deputy county clerk, emphasizing the inactive list was created in Frankfort and not here, all said an inactive voter at the polls will still be able to vote, but they will have to fill out an "Oath of Voter" card and voter registration card before voting.
"A precinct officer first must call the county clerk's office to make sure the potential voter is a registered voter on the inactive list," said Vaught. "Then he or she must, in effect, register again at the polls.
Unregistered voters must have registered to vote by the October 7 deadline and if they do not register by the deadline they will not be allowed to register at the polls and vote," Brown emphasized.
Vaught said the inactive voter list is not on GoVote.ky.gov, the voter information online site. He said the only way to find out ahead of Election Day is to call the county clerk's office -- 679-2042.
If a registered voter arrives at the polls and finds his or her name is not on the electronic voting roster, a telephone call to the county clerk's office will be made to make sure the potential voter is registered to vote. Then the "inactive voter" fills out an Oath Of Voter card, signs the personnel roster and fills out a voter registration card. Then, he or she may vote, Vaught said.
According to the Associated Press, The State Board of Elections is under a federal consent decree requiring the board to implement a mailing process to reach out to voters who have not participated in the two previous federal election cycles or have not updated their voter information during the same period.
"Any registered and eligible voter on the inactive list is still fully qualified to vote in the upcoming election," said Jared Dearing, executive director of the state election board, according to the Associated Press.
Voters at all 56 Pulaski County precincts will use electronic polling books (e-poll books) during the November 5 general election. E-poll books will replace traditional roster books that a voter signs when he or she enters a precinct to vote.
This is a gubernatorial election at which a governor, lieutenant governor and state constitutional officers will be elected. The Democratic Party of Kentucky has demanded the state election board immediately reactivate the approximately 150,000 Kentucky voters on the inactive list.
