Pulaskians to hear from GOP candidates at burgoo dinner

As the name implies, "Boots, Blue Jeans and Burgoo" is going to be an event where dress is expected to be casual.
But the names are anything but: Congressman Hal Rogers is the guest of honor, and several candidates up for election to state office will be on hand to speak.
As Pulaski County GOP chair Bill Turpen put it, "We want to invite everyone out to meet the candidates and have a good ol' time politicking."
The third annual burgoo dinner will be held Tuesday, September 3 at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, located at 180 Oak Leaf Lane, off of Ky. 1247.
It will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 8 p.m., Turpen said.
It's hosted by the Pulaski County Republican Party.
It is a free event, and open to everyone, with Turpen jokingly saying that Democrats "will not be carded."
"It will be a festive event," he said.
Josh Anderson will be making the burgoo. Cornbread and desert will also be on hand.
So, why burgoo? As Turpen points out, it's a traditional Kentucky dish. While in times past it was prepared as a communal dish - with anyone contributing a meat or vegetable to the stew - folks attending Tuesday will not be adding ingredients to the mix.
