Pulaski County's five cities recently got a total of nearly $2 million in federal funds to help offset costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The allocations are part of a larger announcement Governor Andy Beshear made last week for more than $162 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to some 360 cities across the commonwealth.
The local share breaks down as follows:
• Burnside -- $112,640.36
• Eubank -- $44,094.09
• Ferguson -- $126,536.68
• Science Hill -- $92,998.45
• Somerset -- $1,547,969.84.
This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, as these cities received their first tranche of funding last year. The money will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.
With the largest share of funding, based on population per the U.S. Treasury, Somerset officials have several ideas for how it may be used.
"While the city has not made an official decision on how to spend these ARPA funds, projects that have been discussed include sports tourism, wayfinding, infrastructure, and additional park improvements," Mayor Alan Keck said. "A decision should be made in the next few months."
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson told the Commonwealth Journal that his city plans on using their funding to help offset infrastructure improvements in terms of streets and manholes.
"It's big for a small city like us," Lawson said. "We don't have a lot of money and we have a lot of infrastructure that needs updating. This will go a long ways toward fixing some of that."
The City of Eubank used their first round of funding for the police department and will likely do so again, Mayor Eddie Hicks said.
"We will probably use it for our police officer," he said. "That's helped us tremendously. Otherwise, we've really not had that much COVID expense."
Among the projects slated for the City of Ferguson are funding for the police department as well as park upgrades.
"We've been waiting for a heating and air system in the gym," Mayor Allen Dobbs said. "It had heat in the winter, but we need it to be comfortable for our youth and families."
Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall said that most of his city's ARPA funding would be taken up primarily by a utility building that they had purchased late last year plus an emergency vehicle for the water department.
"We used the other up right quick," Mayor Hall added, referring to the first round of funding. "It really is a big help for a small utility company like ours."
The Department for Local Government (DLG) is tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities is $162,101,603.
"COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together," Gov. Beshear stated. "This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.